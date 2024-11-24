Kagiso Rabada Sold For 10.75 Crores To Gujarat Titans (GT) At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada was snapped up by Gujarat Titans (GT) for a whopping ₹10.75 crores during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Known for his lethal pace, pinpoint accuracy, and match-winning spells. The Titans, IPL 2022 champions, made a bold move to secure the services of the star bowler, outbidding several franchises in an intense bidding war.





South Africa no star, Kagiso Rabada aapdo chhe! 😍



Rabada’s addition strengthens GT’s bowling attack, adding depth and experience alongside their existing lineup. He made his international debut in November 2014 in limited-overs cricket before going on to make his Test debut in November 2015. By January 2018, he had topped both the ICC ODI bowler rankings and the ICC Test bowler rankings aged 22. In July 2018, he became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Tests (23 years and 50 days)