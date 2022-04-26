Kieron Pollard reacts on Krunal Pandya's 'over the top' celebration

LSG's Krunal Pandya gave a unique send-off to his former MI teammate Kieron Pollard by jumping on him from the back and planting a kiss on his cap after the Baroda all-rounder dismissed the Mumbai Indians all-rounder. Now Pollard, took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident. Taking to social media, Kieron Pollard officially welcomed Krunal Pandya to the collection of wickets explaining about being serious regarding his bowling. Mumbai Indians in their run-chase started off well with Rohit Sharma going after LSG bowlers but MI's batting lineup collapsed once LSG got their breakthrough with Ishan Kishan heading back to pavillion.

@krunalpandya_official welcome to the collection of wkts… you know how serious I am with my bowling 🤣🤣🤣. In the end it was 1-1 ❤️❤️❤️. #myboy . #greatfriendship#camaraderie . All good fun 💥💥💥. https://t.co/aRjiy6y9Ri — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 26, 2022

From being 49 without loss, MI collapsed to 67-4 as Rohit Sharma also lost his wicket for 39 runs. In the end, Mumbai Indians could only manage 132 runs while losing 8 wickets in the process. Krunal's celebration of Pollard's wicket soon became the talk of the town on the internet. Speaking to Cricbuzz about Krunal's on-field antics, Parthiv Patel explained why there was no need for Krunal to get himself engaged in a banter with his former MI teammate.“Krunal and Pollard are very good friends, but things are different on the field. Pollard has not been scoring runs. Also, Mumbai have also been on a losing spree. It’s important to give people space at that point. In the dressing room, you can have as much banter as you want for the whole year. But, I feel this reaction was over the top,” Patel explained.