Kindly put an end to it”- Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to rumours of his divorce

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a message on his social media account on Instagram in order to put an end to the rumors floating that his marriage with choreographer wife Dhanashree is in trouble after she removed Chahal from her name on her Instagram account.

She formerly went by the name Dhanashree Verma Chahal on Instagram. However, Chahal took to Instagram and posted a message to ask fans to stop believing in the rumors that are going on social media regarding their relationship and put an end to it.

“A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. Kindly put an end to it. Love and light to everyone,” read Chahal’s message. The rumours of a spat between the Chahal and Dhanashree comes a week after the social-media saga between Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. The duo, without revealing names, took potshots at each other after an interview by the actress went viral on the internet.