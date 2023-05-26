King and Nucleya to perform in IPL 2023 closing ceremony

Indian Premier League 2023 is currently underway and we are already nearing the summit clash. The final match of IPL 2023 will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.BCCI have invited in star rapper and singer King and Nucleya to performing in the closing ceremony of the tournament.

IPL’s official Twitter handle shared the exciting news with the fans and wrote, "Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action. The ceremony begins at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).Hardik Panya-led Gujarat will look to brush aside their defeat to CSK and will hope to get back the winning momentum that helped them top the group with 10 wins from 14 outings in the league stage for the defending champions this season.