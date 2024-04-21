KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Du Plessis Elects to Bowl; Siraj, Green return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.RCB made three changes to their playing XI as Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and Karn Sharma return for them.

In a previous encounter this season, KKR convincingly defeated RCB by seven wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB, batting first, set a target of 182 for 6, with Kohli leading the charge with an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls. In reply, Narine's blistering 47 off 22 balls and Venkatesh Iyer's composed 50 off 30 balls propelled KKR to chase down the target in the 17th over.After horrible performances in the first half of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the playoffs race. Faf du Plessis and Co. have already lost six matches out of 7 and now every game for them is a knockout.