KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Hyderabad have left out Abdul Samad while Kolkata will play with the same team.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

This is the third time these two teams have faced off this season, with Kolkata winning both previous encounters. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back and claim their second IPL title, while Kolkata Knight Riders are aiming for their third championship.