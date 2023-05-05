K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

New Delhi, May 5 Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul is likely to miss playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June after a right leg injury has ended his participation in the ongoing IPL 2023.

A report in Cricbuzz said Rahul is now in Mumbai for scans and the results of it will determine Rahul's participation in the WTC final, to be played at The Oval from June 7-11.

On May 1, Rahul injured his Lucknow Super Giants' match with Royal Challengers Bangalore, quickly clutching at his thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Though Rahul didn't need a stretcher to go off the field, those in the know, as per the report, are not optimistic about him making it to the WTC final.

"The nature of Rahul's injury has only been a matter of speculation since neither the LSG management nor the BCCI has come out with a formal statement. It is being said he could be suffering from a hamstring or hip injury. Just over 10 months ago, Rahul had undergone hernia surgery in Germany and it is understood that all factors are being taken into consideration," added the report.

Apart from Rahul, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is also ruled out of the IPL and his WTC final preparation are also in doubt after a freak training accident ahead of Lucknow's match against Bangalore.

Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when his left foot got stuck in the orange rope holding the nets and fell badly on his left elbow. Later, visuals showed him with a sling around his left arm and an ice pack over his left shoulder kept constantly by a member of the Lucknow medical staff.

"The BCCI may name replacement(s) once the clarity is known. But it will be a no-brainer over who could come in place of Rahul. Ishan Kishan was in the Indian team not too long ago and so he could be the second wicketkeeper for the one-off Test," added the report.

The report also said the Indian team will leave for London for the WTC final on May 23, after the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ends on May 21. Players whose IPL teams will be in the playoffs will leave for London at a later date.

