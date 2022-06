In a big blow to team India ahead of the T20 series against South Africa, team India skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series. In his absence, Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the Indian team who recently led Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022. In the pace department, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have been included for the first time in the Indian squad. Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been able to retain his spot while Harshal Patel too has been picked in the side.



