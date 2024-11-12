KL Rahul Sold to RCB for 20 Crores After Intense Bidding War Between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings At IPL 2025 Mock Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are eagerly hoping to see KL Rahul back in their team for the 2025 IPL season. After being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the auction, which will take place on November 24-25 in Jeddah, the Karnataka-born batter and wicketkeeper is set to go under the hammer. In a mock auction held by RCB for their fans, supporters showed a strong willingness to spend up to ₹20 crore to bring Rahul back to the squad.

KL Rahul, known for his explosive starts, consistent opening performance, and previous stints with RCB, sparked a heated bidding contest among three franchises: Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings pushed the bidding up to ₹15 crore, before RCB raised it by an additional crore. His talent and leadership skills make him a valuable player, capable of strengthening any squad both as a top-order batter and captain.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Rahul expressed his determination to use the 2025 IPL as an opportunity to find his way back into India’s T20I team. His last T20I appearance was against Australia in Adelaide in November 2022, with subsequent injuries and competition for spots contributing to his absence from India’s T20I side, including the T20 World Cup. While Rahul continues to be a regular in ODIs and Tests, the 2025 IPL season marks his likely return to the T20 format.

A versatile player, Rahul’s role as a wicketkeeper, top-order batter, and captain offers flexibility for teams to balance their lineups, potentially adding more specialist batters or bowlers. His record as an IPL captain is solid, with a 48.43% win rate, further highlighting his value for any franchise. Fans are now keenly awaiting the auction to see where the Karnataka star will land.