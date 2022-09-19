Kohli opening in T20 World Cup definitely an option, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will square off against Australia next in a three-match T20I series, beginning Tuesday in Mohali. Addressing a press conference at Mohali ahead of the three-match series against Australia, Rohit said, "For us, we understand the quality of all our players and what they bring for us. But yeah, it is an option (Virat Kohli opening) for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we have not taken a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so it is a definite option for us." In fact, Virat's return to form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup that co-incided with KL Rahul's inconsistency at the top, has had a section of experts demanding the Delhi batter be pushed up the order keeping in mind the ICC T20 in October.

However, the Indian captain continues to repose faith in Rahul. "He is a very important player for Team India. For us, I just want to make it clear, we are clear in our thought process. We do not have any confusion, we are very clear what KL Rahul brings to the table for us, he is a quality player and is very important for us. His presence at the top is very crucial for us," said Rohit.

And he added, "Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed."And the Mumbaikar is happy at the options he has at his disposal. "It is always nice to have options available for you. It is important going into a World Cup that you have flexibility. You want the players to be in best shape batting at any position. When we try and do something new, that does not mean that's a problem," added Rohit. The bowling attack has suffered a setback after comeback man Mohammad Shami was infected with Covid and he has ben replaced by veteran pacer Umesh Yadav.