Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma speaks on conflict between Kohli and BCCI, says Virat 'isn't greedy for anything'

The conterversy in Indian cricket team is coming up with something new everyday. Rift between former captain Virat Kohli and BCCI is increasing now. After Virat Kohli's press conference the conflict took another angle, in the press conference he, stated that he was never asked to not step down from T20I leadership when he decided to leave the role in October.



This all matter started when last week Sourav Ganguly said that the board had requested Kohli to stay as T20I captain, but he did what he wanted. And later Virat's statement came all opposite to Ganguly's which changed the whole scenario and people started criticized BCCI for Kohli's captaincy.



Now Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has now spoken on this matter, he said “I don't want to speak much on the subject because it's directly linked with Virat. But I feel that it could've been better if such strong words weren't used from both sides. Team is doing good, I don't think we need a needless controversy,”.



He further adds, “It might be in the back of his mind, but once he steps on the ground, I don't think it would impact him. Virat is not greedy for anything, he has a lot of self-belief and he knows he will give his 100 percent. It's obviously a little disturbing for any player when such conflicts or controversy happens. But I'm hopeful that the board will be tackling this situation efficiently and it won't be dragged further,”.



However in the press conference Virat also cleared his relation with Rohit Sharma and Ganguly and his absence for ODI series in South Africa.