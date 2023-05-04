Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Johnson Charles as Litton Das's replacement for remainder of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named West Indies opener Johnson Charles as the replacement player in place of Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das who has flown back home due to personal reasons. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” an IPL statement said.

Charles is a wicketkeeper-batter like Litton Das and has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name. “He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh,” the statement added. Charles scored the fastest T20I century by a West Indies batter, off 39 balls, earlier this year against South Africa in Centurion.