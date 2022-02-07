Langer saga: Why blame players; they're not decision-makers, says ACA CEO

Melbourne, Feb 7 Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) CEO Todd Greenberg has defended the senior men's team players who are being blamed for head coach Justin Langer's resignation, saying they are not decision-makers.

It is widely believed that the opinion of the senior players was a major reason behind Langer quitting his job with five months still left in his tenure.

"I've heard a few comments about player power, I certainly don't subscribe to that theory. It's not a new phenomenon for players to be consulted about the big issues around the leadership of a cricket team... So I don't think that changes," said Greenberg on SEN's Dwayne's World show on Monday.

"I've said consistently in my short time in cricket that players should have a voice and should be consulted, and we have been consulted on a number of different issues in cricket which I think is good and healthy. But ultimately, the players also are conscious they're a part of a much bigger system, we understand that, we're not going to overreach, we're not at that decision-making table when they make these decisions and nor should we be."

Greenberg admitted that the players found themselves in a tough position but described Test captain Pat Cummins as a man of 'high integrity'. Several former cricketers, especially Mitchell Johnson, had slammed Cummins for not being clear on his decision on Langer's future.

In the past few days, Cummins had publicly avoided saying whether he wanted to see Langer continuing as coach.

"I think both Pat and the players were put in pretty tricky positions where they've got obligations to the coach who they think fondly of, but also they've got obligations to their employer, which is Cricket Australia. One thing I've learnt dealing with Pat Cummins over the last 12 months is there's no one with a higher level of integrity.

"He's got firms views on how he sees the future of Australian cricket working and his role in that leadership. So, I think the players have handled themselves very well throughout this situation. There's been challenges, and there always are challenges when you're confronting these types of situations, there's never an easy answer."

Greenberg further acknowledged that if Langer had the support of his players, the former Australia opener could have been at the job.

"Look that could be the case (that Langer would be the coach if the players had endorsed him), but equally if the players said that and Cricket Australia decided to go in a different direction, they'd be in an equally difficult position today as well. I think, as I said, they were put in a difficult position where I don't think there was an answer either way."

