"Last year we did a favour to RCB so hopefully...:" Rohit Sharma after the key clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Mumbai Indians registered a dominant 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium, and after the victory, MI skipper Rohit Sharma asked Royal Challengers Bangalore to return the favour.

MI and RCB are competing for the final spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. MI can only make their place into the playoffs if RCB ends up on the losing side against Gujarat Titans in the final match of the group stage.

Last year MI defeated Delhi Capitals which allowed RCB to end the group stage in the playoff position.

"Last year, we did a big favour to RCB, I hope we get the result what we are looking for. We did a lot of things right as we went along. We came with that mindset, we wanted to win and not worry about what happens elsewhere. What you can control, you can control and then hope for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. If we don't go through, we've got ourselves to blame for it. If we go through, I'll give all the credit to the boys. That's how it works," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

In their crucial match against SRH MI decided to bowl after winning the toss. The game didn't pan out as they would have thought it would.

SRH registered a competitive score of 200/5 in the first innings.

Chasing a target of 201, Mumbai Indians lost their star opener, Ishan Kishan in the third over of the game. However, the swashbuckling duo of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma slammed SRH bowlers all around the ground and their team's scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair were decisive in their approach and made the SRH bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Hyderabad bowlers failed to get any purchase from the wicket and lose runs at regular intervals.

Green slammed a 20-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game. The duo of Green and Rohit smoked Vivrant Sharma for 19 runs.

Rohit continued the carnage as he hammered three fours in a row off pacer Umran Malik's over. The blistering duo stitched up a 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the game.

Rohit brought up his half-century in 32 balls while Green continued to pile up runs.

In the 14th over, Mayank Dagar provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed well-set dangerous batter Rohit for 56 off 37.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Suryakumar and Green joined hands and slammed Malik for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one huge six.

In the 18th over, Green scored a single run to slam his maiden century and guided his team home with an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor