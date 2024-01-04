“Learning From Mistakes, We Came Back Very Well”: Rohit Sharma After Win Over South Africa

Team India, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, secured a remarkable 7-wicket victory against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. This historic Test match concluded within just one and a half days on an exceptionally challenging pitch, setting a record as the shortest Test match in cricket history to yield a result.

During the post-match presentation, Captain Rohit Sharma credited the exceptional performance of the fast bowling unit, specifically led by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, for their pivotal role in this historic win. Sharma commended their efforts on the treacherous pitch, acknowledging the significant achievement of clinching victory under such challenging conditions.

Reflecting on the Test series, Sharma highlighted the resilience displayed by the Indian team after facing a formidable challenge in Centurion.

"A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from our mistakes. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets," Sharma articulated during his assessment of the second Test match.

He underlined the strategic approach adopted by the team, recognizing the importance of every run in the context of the match's brevity.

Praising Mohammed Siraj, the recipient of the Player of the Match award, for his outstanding figures of 6/15 in the first innings, Rohit Sharma described it as a "very special" performance. He attributed their success to the team's commitment to keeping things simple, giving due credit to Siraj, Bumrah, Mukesh, and Prasidh for their significant contributions.

Notably, spinners did not deliver a single over in the second Test, underscoring the dominance of the pacers in challenging conditions. Sharma acknowledged the difficulties faced in South Africa and expressed pride in India's consistent performance outside their home country over the last 3-4 years.

"Whenever you come here, it's challenging. We have played a lot of good cricket outside India; we take a lot of pride. We would have loved to win the series. South Africa is a great team, they always challenge us, they are such a good team. We can take a lot of pride from this performance," Rohit Sharma concluded.