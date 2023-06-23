Learnt a lot with the way...: Oman's Captain Zeeshan Maqsood

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 23 : Following a humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the ICC Men's World Cup qualifier, Oman's Captain Zeeshan Maqsood said his team has learnt a lot from Sri Lanka's batting and bowling.

Sri Lanka won with ease against Oman as they register a massive victory by 10 wickets at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

"Good to play against Sri Lanka, we learnt a lot with the way they bowled and batted. First 10 overs we lost too many wickets. Ayaan with the bat was a positive to take from this game. We have been tested now and that is good for us. We are still on our toes, we have two wins and we are looking forward. We cannot lose hope, keep fighting and play well. Unfortunately Ayaan couldn't get the fifty, hopefully he will get it in the next game," Zeeshan Maqsood said in the post-match presentation.

Batting first, Oman's batting crumbled as there were only three batters who reached to two-digit score.

Sri Lanka's bowlers bundled out Oman at 98 runs in just 30. 2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga gave an outstanding spell of 5/13. Lahiru Kumara got three scalps while Kasun Rajitha dismissed one batter.

Chasing a low total of 99, Sri Lanka's openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne chased down the target in just 15 overs. Karunaratne scored 61* off 51 balls and Nissanka smashed 37* off 39 balls.

Oman bowlers were wickets less in the match, Jay Odedra had the best figure of 0/13,

Wanindu Hasaranga was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

Brief scores: Oman: 99 (Ayaan Khan 41, Jatinder Singh 21, Wanindu Hasaranga 5/13) vs Sri Lanka: 100/0 (Dimuth Karunaratne 61*, Pathum Nissanka 37*, Jay Odedra 0/16).

