Legends League Cricket: Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes named in 'Rest of the World' team

Legends League Cricket, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers on Monday revealed that World Giants will be the name of the team to represent the Rest of the World Team.

The World Giants consists of Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said: "Truly living up to their names, World Giants will be the team to beat in the championship. It can't get better than this. When you see top names from the World of Cricket coming together to take on the battle against Asia and India, it would be a treat for the Cricket fans."

The League will be played from January 20, 2022, at the Oman cricket stadium in Muscat between three power-packed teams. The other two teams would be representing Asia and India.

Just recently, Legends League Cricket announced the India team. The India Maharajas consists of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny.

Asia Lions consisting of Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan and Kamran Akmal.

With such a strong lineup the cricket fans all over the world are up for very competitive and entertaining cricket. Coaches and Team Captains would be announced soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

