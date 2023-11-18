Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023: All you need to know about teams, schedule, venues, and how to watch live

In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 is poised to begin, featuring a lineup of six formidable teams. The tournament adopts a single round-robin format, promising an exhilarating showcase of cricketing prowess.

Teams for LLC 2023:

The participating teams include the reigning champions India Capitals, alongside Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanisers Hyderabad, and Southern Super Stars. These teams are set to engage in intense battles, each striving for supremacy in the league.

As the competition unfolds, the top four teams emerging from the group stage will secure their passage to the playoffs. The playoff stage comprises two Qualifiers, an Eliminator, and the Grand Final – each match representing a crucial step toward claiming the coveted championship title.

Venues for LLC 2023:

JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, and Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the league games. The playoffs are scheduled to be held at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The much-anticipated live action for LLC 2023 has commenced with a clash between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings from today, 18 November at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

LLC 2023: Complete Schedule:

- November 18, Saturday: Match 1, India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 20, Monday: Match 2, Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 21, Tuesday: Match 3, Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 22, Wednesday: Match 4, Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 23, Thursday: Match 5, India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 pm IST / 9:30 am GMT

- November 24, Friday: Match 6, Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 25, Saturday: Match 7, India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 26, Sunday: Match 8, Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 pm IST / 9:30 am GMT

- November 27, Monday: Match 9, Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 29, Wednesday: Match 10, Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- November 30, Thursday: Match 11, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 01, Friday: Match 12, Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 pm IST / 9:30 am GMT

- December 02, Saturday: Match 13, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 03, Sunday: Match 14, Giants vs Southern Super Stars, 03:00 pm IST / 9:30 am GMT

- December 04, Monday: Match 15, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 05, Tuesday: Qualifier 1 – Rank 1 vs Rank 2, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 06, Wednesday: Eliminator – Rank 3 vs Rank 4, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 07, Thursday: Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

- December 09, Saturday: Final – Winner of Qualifier 2 vs Winner of Qualifier 1, 07:00 pm IST / 01:30 pm GMT

Broadcast and Live Streaming details of LLC 2023:

- Broadcast: Star Sports Network

- Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode