Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan among five players signed by MI Cape Town ahead of inaugural South Africa T20 League

MI Cape Town, today announced the signing of 5 players ahead of the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa' T20 League.

The players will join the #OneFamily team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise. 'MI Cape Town' includes three foreign players, one South Africa capped and one South Africa uncapped player as part of the squad.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, "I am excited as we begin our journey in building "MI Cape Town". With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald Brevis continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world."

The players identified have been consistent performers over the years and the uncapped Dewald Brevis had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in 2022. The players have been signed ahead of the auctions as per the rules that govern the T20 league.

Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of 'MI Cape Town' or phonetically "MY Cape Town", a team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town.

The owner of the IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians, Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises which will be joining the Mumbai Indians family.

The two teams, MI Emirates in UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team. These names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, it said in a statement.

In addition to unveiling the brand identities, the social media handles for both teams also went live on Wednesday.The new entities take the iconic Mumbai Indians' identity and weave in the local influence.

The global expansion of #OneFamily is expected to bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.

( With inputs from ANI )

