Liam Livingstone to join Punjab Kings next week, Kagiso Rabada available for Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer provided an update regarding the availability of star pacer Kagiso Rabada and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Punjab started their campaign very well by winning their first two matches in the league stage.Speaking on their overseas options available for the third game, Jaffer said that Rabada would be available for the selection and Livingstone’s availability is still uncertain as he nursing an injury.

Rabada will be available for the next game, but probably not Livingstone, I am not so sure. The manager probably knows it. Rabada probably will be available,” Wasim Jaffer said. Speaking on the team selection for the third game–Wasim Jaffer said that is important to back the players who are doing good for the franchise and hinting they might continue with Nathan Ellis for the forthcoming game. Team selection is a good headache to have, I mean players in form, playing well. It is good for the franchise, that the players are in form. It is not in my hands, but we would look for players who are in form, and doing well. So, I think that is a good thing. Even though Rabada was there, Ellis showed how good he is,” Wasim Jaffer said.