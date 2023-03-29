Litton's fiery fifty, Shakib's all-round show guides Bangladesh to series win over Ireland

Chattogram [Bangladesh], March 29 : An explosive half-century by Litton Das coupled with an all-round show by skipper Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh clinch a series win over Ireland after defeating the visitors by 77 runs in the second T20I at Chattogram on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh leads the three-match series 2-0.

In the chase of 203, Ireland lost six of their wickets within the powerplay itself. Paul Stirling (0), Lorcan Tucker (5), Ross Adair (6), Gareth Delany (6), George Dockrell (2) and Harry Tector (22) fell without making much impact. Though Tector tried to accelerate the scoring, he was cleaned up by Shakib. The ball went under Tector's willow and crashed into the stumps, making him Shakib's fifth victim in the powerplay itself.

Curtis Campher fought against the onslaught unleashed by Bangladesh bowlers, scoring a fifty in just 30 balls consisting of three fours and a six. But Shakib had feasted on top order and upper middle order and done heavy damage. Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed quickly removed four more batters.

At the end of the inning, Ireland could score only 125/9 in their 20 runs and lost the match.

During his match-winning 5/22 in the second T20I against Ireland at Chattogram, Shakib Al Hasan went past New Zealand's Tim Southee to become the bowler with the most T20I wickets.

Shakib reached this landmark after trapping George Dockrell leg-before off the third ball of the sixth over. When he castled Harry Tector three balls later, Shakib reached his second career five-for in this format.

He has 136 wickets in T20I cricket at an average of 20.67 with an economy rate of 6.8. Besides, he also has 2339 runs at a strike rate of 122.33.

The Bangladesh star made his T20I debut all the way back in 2006 against Zimbabwe, and has gone on to play 114 T20Is. He has featured in all seven editions of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh put on a total of 202/3 in 17 overs of the rain-hit match. Das top-scored with 83, which came off 41 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and three sixes and runs came at a strike rate of 202.43. He smashed the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in T20Is. Mohammad Ashraful had hit a 20-ball fifty for Bangladesh against West Indies in the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007, then a record for Bangladesh.

Talukdar scored 44 of 23 balls, a knock that consisted of three fours and two sixes. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan stayed unbeaten on 38 of 24 balls, a knock consisting of three fours and two maximums. Towhid Hridoy played an entertaining cameo of 24 in 13 balls, with three fours and a six. Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on two runs.

Ben White (2/28) and Mark Adair (1/52) were among the wickets for Ireland.

Bangladesh won the first T20I by 22 runs as per DLS Method.

Previously, Bangladesh had won the three-match ODI series against Ireland 2-0 after the second match failed to produce a result due to rain.

The third and final T20I will be played on March 31 at Chattogram. Both sides will also play a Test from April 4.

Shakib was declared Player of the Match for his efforts.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 202/3 (Litton Das 83, Rony Talukdar 44, Ben White 2/28) won against Ireland (Curtis Campher 50, Harry Tector 22, Shakib Al Hasan 5/22).

