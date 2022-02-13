Look forward to share dressing room with you: Buttler after RR pick Ashwin

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has welcomed Ravichandran Ashwin into the Rajasthan Royals squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

Ashwin was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore on Day 1 of the mega auction on Saturday.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Buttler said: "Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you."

In IPL 2019, Ashwin and Buttler were involved in a controversy as the former then leading Punjab Kings had dismissed Buttler through 'Mankad'. This method of dismissal is seen by many as going against the spirit of the game despite it being completely legal.

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction, saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players, after getting being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 crore. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore.

West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

