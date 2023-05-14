LSG coach Andy Flower shows middle finger to umpires during heated argument

The unruly behaviour of Sunrisers Hyderabad supporters halted proceedings of their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans' wrath for poor a 'no-ball' DRS call in the penultimate over.Avesh Khan bowled what looked like beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn't adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.An angry Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area.

Following that, a heated argument took place between the umpires and the two managements as the game was halted for quite some time. While dealing with the unrest in the LSG the umpires were shown the middle finger by LSG coach Andy Flower.Notably, police intervention also took place during the game as some members of the LSG support staff had to come out of the dugout onto the field to protect themselves from the crowd's aggression. Later on, SRH's top run-getter of the innings, HeinrichKlassen also termed such actions from the crowd 'disappointing', while maintaining that the disruption also happened to cause a shift in the momentum which, till then, seemed to have been in SRH's favour. The unruly behaviour of the Hyderabad crowd has grabbed all attention as former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also commented on the issue, slamming the Hyderabad Cricket Association for not providing adequate covers to the teams in terms of dugout protection. He mentioned that while most dugouts today have flexi-glass, the ones in Hyderabad only had some 'beach umbrella kind of thing'.