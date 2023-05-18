LSG to wear special Mohun Bagan jersey against KKR in final IPL 2023 league match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will don a special edition Indian Super League sister franchise Mohun Bagan jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 20.The announcement was made with a special post on Instagram featuring skipper Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni

Lucknow’s RPSG (RP-Sanjiv Goenka group) bought a majority stake in Football club ATK Mohun Bagan in June 2020. The historic Kolkata club will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from June 1. They also own Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20.

The Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of IPL 2023 qualification following their narrow five-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 16. This came after Marcus Stoinis' (89* off 47 balls) and Krunal Pandya’s (49* off 42 deliveries) heroics with the bat and Mohsin Khan’s excellent last over as he defended 11 runs.LSG are currently placed third with 15 points in 13 games, having won seven games, while one game against Chennai Super Kings was abandoned due to rain