LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's Cameo Lifts Chennai Super Kings to 176 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants

The Chennai Super Kings overcame a shaky start to post a competitive 176-run total against the Lucknow Super Giants in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Opener Rachin Ravindra fell for a golden duck in the second over, dismissed by a peach of a delivery from Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan. Ajinkya Rahane (36) anchored the innings initially but couldn't convert his start. Hard-hitters Shivam Dube and Samir Rizvi departed cheaply as well, leaving CSK in a precarious position at 78/4.

𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚!



MS Dhoni smacks a 1⃣0⃣1⃣ metre SIX into the stands 💥



Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish 💛



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPLpic.twitter.com/XIT3O43l99 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja (57* off 40 balls) played a crucial knock, rescuing the Chennai innings with a gritty half-century. Moeen Ali (30) provided valuable support with a cameo laced with boundaries and sixes. The duo stitched together a 50-run partnership to help CSK build momentum.

MS Dhoni, the ever-reliable finisher, walked in with two overs remaining and wasted no time. Hitting a boundary and a six off his first three deliveries, Dhoni showcased his vintage form, scoring an unbeaten 28 off just 9 balls. His late flourish propelled CSK to a defendable total of 176/6 on what appeared to be a bowling-friendly track.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the Lucknow bowlers, claiming two wickets. The Lucknow pacers also bowled well, restricting the Chennai batsmen and keeping the scoring rate in check.

The pressure now shifts to Lucknow's batting line-up as they will have to chase down a challenging target set by the Chennai Super Kings.