Lucknow Super Giants to bid for Ben Stokes at mini auction?

Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction about upcoming IPL 2023 mini auction. Ashwin believes England captain Ben Stokes will be big target for KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.“Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Ben Stokes. Only if they don’t get him, they will go for other players,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel. Stokes is in Rs 2 crore bracket for the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Stokes had been criticised for his low strike rate for much of the T20 World Cup. However, he was the one who saw England through to victory in the final, thus leading them to a second T20 World Cup title. While England crumbled chasing a target of 138, Stokes help up one end calmly. He ended the match unbeaten on 52 off 49 balls.

Ashwin also feels that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might bid for a second wicket-keeping option in the form of West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. That, according to the veteran off-break bowler, would be if they are unable to buy any of the all-rounders from among Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, or Cameron Green.“I feel as a second keeper, an explosive left-hander, I know he didn’t play well last year but I feel he will go for a good price, Nicholas Pooran. His resale value will be really high.