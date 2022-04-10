Lucknow win toss, opt to bowl, Rassie van der Dussen debuts for Rajasthan Royals

In the all important clash between Lucknow and Rajasthan, KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede stadium. Lucknow have registered 3 continous wins with their opponents Rajasthan winning two games from 3 games. In a major boost Marcus Stoinis returns for Lucknow in place of Ewin Lewis. Meanwhile, Royals have included Rassie van der Dussen in place of out of form Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After the loss, Sanju Samson's captaincy had come under some scrutiny. RR were in a winning position with half of RCB's side back in the shed, chasing 170 with a required rate of 12 an over. Dinesh Karthik had just walked into the middle, while Shahbaz Nadeem had yet to get going. In the 14th over, Karthik took apart Ashwin for 21 runs to swing the momentum RCB's way. However, instead of bringing on his best bowler of the night in Yuzvendra Chahal, Samson opted to go with the inexperience of Navdeep Saini, who leaked 17 runs.