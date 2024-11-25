Manish Pandey Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 75 Lakh in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Manish Pandey has been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. ...

Published: November 25, 2024

Manish Pandey has been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The veteran batsman returns to the Knight Riders after playing for them in IPL 2024.

Pandey's IPL journey began in 2008 with Mumbai Indians. He gained fame in 2009 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament. After stints with Pune Warriors India and Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandey won his first IPL title with KKR in 2014. He also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals before rejoining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Pandey has played 171 IPL matches scoring 3850 runs with one century and 22 half-centuries.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags :IPL 2025 Mega AuctionManish PandeyKolkata Knight RidersKKRIPL 2025Cricket News