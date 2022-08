Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of Nepal. The controversial cricketer replaces Pubudu Dassanayake with immediate effect.

Prabhakar has played 39 Test matches and 130 One Day Internationals for India. As a Coach, he has experience working as coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team along with Ranji Trophy teams of Delhi, Rajasthan and UP Cricket Association.