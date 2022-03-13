Mark Wood to miss IPL 2022 after suffering injury?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is likely to suffer big setback as their star overseas signing Mark Wood is likely to miss out this year's IPL 2022 with injury. Wood has also been ruled out from England's ongoing tour of West Indies as well. According to report in Insidesport.com the World Cup winning all-rounder is likely to pull out from the cash rich league as well. Wood injured his elbow and was late to reach the field when play started earlier in the day. It was only a few minutes later that there were visuals of him getting his elbow strapped went viral.

It was in the 74th over of the West Indian innings that England captain Joe Root introduced Wood into the bowling attack. Having given away 13 runs in his four-over spell in the first hour of the day, Wood was recalled into the attack only to bowl the 88th over. A few overs later, England walked back to their dressing room to break for lunch whilst there being suspense about Wood’s fitness. With all-rounder Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes far from their best due to form and fitness-related reasons respectively, Wood’s absence had it in it to dent England’s progress. An ECB (England Cricket Board) spokesperson eventually confirmed that Wood will remain unavailable to bowl throughout the first innings at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.