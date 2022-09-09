Matthew Hayden named Pakistan's mentor for 2022 T20 World Cup

Matthew Hayden, the former Australian batter, has rejoined the Pakistan men's team as mentor for the upcoming World T20, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday. The 50-year had previously served as the batting consultant of the team in last year's T20 World Cup where Pakistan reached the semifinals.Speaking of his appointment, PCB CEO Ramiz Raja said, "I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB."

Hayden added, "I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion."I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday's win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year."I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room."Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15, after the team arrives from Christchurch following a T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand. Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne. They will then face two teams from the qualifiers in Perth before heading to Sydney for a contest against South Africa followed by their last group match against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

