MCC recommends reduction of bilateral ODI cricket following 2027 World Cup

London [UK], July 12 : The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suggested limiting men's bilateral ODI cricket series following the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, questioning the value the format adds to an already jam-packed calendar.

As per ESPNCricinfo, MCC's World Cricket Committee held a meeting on the sidelines of the second Ashes Test at Lord's and came to the conclusion that when franchise-level T20 cricket across the world is growing rapidly, something has to give.

The 13-member committee, which is led by former England skipper Mike Gatting, is hopeful that "scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup. This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar."

ICC and its many members are struggling with this situation currently. England batter Jason Roy is foregoing a part of his incremental contract with the senior England side to play in the US's Major League Cricket (MLC). New Zealand speedster Trent Boult, one of his side's key players, gave up on his central contract last year and opted to play in franchise cricket leagues worldwide.

IPL has expanded into a two-month window. Their franchises have also made a global presence, buying teams in other leagues as well, such as Mumbai Indians buying MI Cape Town in the SA20 league in South Africa and MI New York in MLC. This also leads to prospects of players being given all-year contracts for such franchises.

The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for FTP 2023-27 is all set.

"Nothing is going to be removed," Wasim Khan, the ICC's general manager of cricket said back in May. But he also cautioned that with changing times, international cricket has to find ways to co-exist with T20 franchise cricket.

Test cricket is also facing its own set of challenges. The widely held belief is that there are only a few countries that do not lose money by hosting a Test match. For example, Zimbabwe back in 2017 was looking to play the majority of their long format matches away from home because of financial concerns. To address this, MCC's World Cricket Committee asked ICC to undertake an audit of the Tesyt game with a view to set up a "Test fund".

"This audit of operational costs [of hosting a Test match] versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a Test match programme," an MCC press release on Tuesday said.

"This need could be subsequently addressed via a separate Test fund, established to "protect the sanctity of Test match cricket," it added.

ICC established a Test fund back in 2014 when the 'Big Three' boards, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) took administrative control of the sport. But it did not last long.

Gatting, who is meanwhile on his way out as chairman of the committee, added, "In many ways, cricket is growing and, on the surface, seems financially strong. However, we are increasingly seeing a game which focuses on a powerful few, as opposed to a democratic and inclusive approach for the benefit of the whole sport."

"It is time for the global game to reset. Too often, member nations are finding themselves living hand to mouth with their cricketing operations, versus having a long-term, viable strategy in place that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation."

"We are currently at the commencement of a new ICC Future Tours Programme and financing cycle, and we would recommend further evidence of the requisite funding being directly apportioned to the strategic needs of cricket."

The World Cricket Committee also advised setting up a substantial and ringfenced fund for women's cricket and money from which can be "allocated on a required basis to full member and associate nations who, amongst other key initiatives, fully commit to their women's pathway and national team. The WCC also believes that in order to qualify as a full ICC member, each nation must be required to commit to investing in both men's and women's cricket and field a national women's team."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor