Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: USA announces squad for Qualifier led by Monank Patel

California [USA], May 27 : USA Cricket have announced a 15-member squad led by Monank Patel for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe that begins next month from June 18.

After securing the top position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, USA will head to Zimbabwe next month to look to wrestle their way to India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later in the year.

Led by Monank Patel, and sporting some familiar names across departments, USA have named 15 players that will travel to Zimbabwe for the tournament that begins on 18 June.

28-year-old Aaron Jones will act as deputy to Patel while the squad also features the stars from the Qualifier Playoff. Ali Khan, who led the wicket-taking chart with 16 scalps, including a stunning haul of 7/42 in the key clash against Jersey, will lead the pace attack.

USA are placed alongside West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Nepal in Group A.

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq.

