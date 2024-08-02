“Merko Kya Dekh Raha Hai”: Rohit Sharma’s Humorous Stump Mic Moment During IND vs SL 1st ODI Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma provided a moment of humour on the stump mic during the first ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R Premadasa Stadium. The moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 29th over when Indian spinner Washington Sundar appealed for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision against Sri Lankan batsman Dunith Wellalage. The appeal was met with no response from the umpire. As Sundar looked towards Sharma for guidance on whether to review the decision, Sharma's response was caught on the stump mic.

Sharma, in a light-hearted manner, was heard saying, “What?? You tell me, Merko kya dekh raha hai, sab kaam me karu kya tere liye” which translates to “What?? You tell me what you’re seeing.” The remark drew laughter from the players and commenter.

Vintage stump mic banter from @ImRo45 😆



Watch the action from #SLvIND LIVE now on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 & Sony Sports Ten 5 🤩 📺#SonySportsNetwork#SLvIND#TeamIndia #RohitSharmapic.twitter.com/HYEM5LxVus — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, India maintained control in the match. Mohammed Siraj claimed the first wicket by dismissing Avishka Fernando, while spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took further wickets, putting Sri Lanka under pressure. Pathum Nissanka scored a resilient 56 before falling to Sundar, and Shivam Dube also claimed his maiden ODI wicket.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

The hosts have named their playing XI, which includes Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, and Mohamed Shiraz.

India, who swept the T20I series 3-0, has introduced a strong lineup for the ODI series. Rohit Sharma returns to lead the side, accompanied by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul (wicketkeeper). All-rounder Shivam Dube, along with spinners Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, feature in the squad. The pace attack is bolstered by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

The match marks the return of Sharma and Kohli to the ODI format, having missed the T20I series. India is aiming to continue their winning momentum in the three-match ODI series.