MI vs RCB Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to field first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

MI will be hoping to build on their momentum after securing their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals last Sunday. RCB, on the other hand, is looking to break a three-game losing streak.

The Wankhede pitch is known to be spin-friendly, with an average economy rate of just 7.82 for spinners since 2021. This could benefit MI's bowling attack, particularly with the inclusion of the experienced Mohammad Nabi.

For RCB, young all-rounder Cameron Green will be aiming to turn his season around at a venue where he has previously enjoyed success. However, his overall performance so far this season has been underwhelming.

The winner of this match will gain a significant advantage in the race for the playoffs.