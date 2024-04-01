MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to field first after winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, face a stiff challenge against the in-form Royals in their first home match of the season. The Indians have lost their opening two matches, to the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals, on the other hand, have begun the season with two convincing victories, against the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Pandya has come under pressure for his captaincy, particularly his bowling decisions after the Mumbai Indians failed to restrict the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 277 runs in their previous match.