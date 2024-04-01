MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Fifty Leads Rajasthan Royals to Win Over Mumbai Indians

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, extending their unbeaten run to start the season.

Mumbai, batting first after losing the toss, were restricted to 125 for 9 wickets in their 20 overs. Rajasthan chased down the target in 19.1 overs, losing only four wickets.

𝙄𝙣 𝙎𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 😎



Riyan Parag's innings help @rajasthanroyals reach 🔝 of the table 💪#RR are the 2️⃣nd team to win an away fixture this season 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XL2RWMFLbE#TATAIPL | #MIvRRpic.twitter.com/ZsVk9rvam1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

Mumbai's top order struggled. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, and Trent Boult took three wickets in his first two overs, including Naman Dhir and substitute Dewald Brevis. Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply to Nandre Burger. Mumbai slumped to 20-4 after just 3.3 overs.

A 50-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) provided some stability, but Yuzvendra Chahal broke the stand. Tim David chipped in with 17 runs, but Mumbai's bowling attack lacked depth.

Rajasthan's chase started poorly as well. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply by 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who claimed his first IPL wicket. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson (35) fell early, putting pressure on the middle order.

Riyan Parag (54) played a crucial knock to guide Rajasthan to victory. Ravichandran Ashwin (16) also contributed before being dismissed.

This loss extends Mumbai's losing streak to three matches.