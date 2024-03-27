MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First, Eye First Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Match

Published: March 27, 2024 07:09 PM

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, on Wednesday. Both teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, are aiming to secure their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as they face off in Match 8.

SRH suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening clash, while MI faced defeat against Gujarat Titans in their campaign opener. Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad holds the advantage of home ground.

However, MI boasts a numerical advantage over SRH, having won 12 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams."

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: T. Head, M. Agarwal, A. Sharma, A. Markram, H. Klaasen (wk), A. Samad, S. Ahmed, P. Cummins (c), B. Kumar, M. Markande, J. Unadkat

Mumbai Indians XI: R. Sharma, I. Kishan (wk), T. Varma, H. Pandya (c), T. David, N. Dhir, G. Coetzee, J. Bumrah, P. Chawla, S. Mulani, K. Maphaka

