Michael Hussey, David Saker included in England's coaching staff for T20 World Cup

London, Sep 14 Former Australia left-hand batter and the batting coach of the second-most successful IPL side, Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey along with former England bowling coach, David Saker, will assist England men's white-ball chief coach Matthew Mott in the country's campaign during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

While Saker, the England men's bowling coach from 2010-2015 will join the England side on their tour of Pakistan for the seven-match T20I fixture preceding the World Cup, Hussey will join Jos Buttler's side for the T20 World Cup.

England's white-ball tour of the sub-continent begins with the opening T20I on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement ahead of the white-ball side's departure to Pakistan, saying, "England Men's white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former England bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian international Michael Hussey for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

"Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup. Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup," said the statement.

England, under Eoin Morgan, had reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year and lost to New Zealand.

England T20I Pakistan Tour and ICC Men's T20 World Cup Coaching Team:

Head Coach - Matthew Mott; Assistant Coach - Richard Dawson; Assistant Coach - Carl Hopkinson; Coaching Consultant - Mike Hussey (World Cup only); Coaching Consultant - David Saker.

