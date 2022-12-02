Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Big Bash League due to injury

Perth Scorchers have suffered a major blow to their BBL title defence with Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh and England batter Phil Salt both ruled out of the entire BBL due to injury. The allrounder had keyhole surgery on Thursday to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage.

It means Marsh will miss the entire Twenty20 Big Bash League season for defending champions Perth Scorchers, and is a setback for his chances of selection in Australia's squad for their tour of India in February-March."Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

Salt sustained a grade-two ligament injury on his left shoulder during the third and final ODI against Australia last week in Melbourne. He was diving to save a boundary and also suffered a concussion in the same incident and was subbed out of the game. His arm was in a sling in the rooms after the match to protect his shoulder and following his return to England he consulted a shoulder specialist who recommended he miss both the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and the BBL.