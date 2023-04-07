Mitchell Marsh to return home from IPL for his wedding

Delhi Capitals, who suffered a loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their own home in Delhi, will miss the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for a week as he flies back home for his wedding.

The youngest son of former Australian cricketer, coach, and selector Geoff Marsh, Mitch Marsh got engaged to his girlfriend Greta Mack on September 11, 2021, after he proposed to his now-fiance in WA’s south-west, where it is believed the bride-to-be’s family operates business The Farm Margaret River.