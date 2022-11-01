Mithali Raj predicts an India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final

Mumbai, Nov 1 Former India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 currently underway in Australia, saying there is no doubt in her mind that Rohit Sharma's side will be there fighting for the trophy come November 13.

Mithali Raj, who made her commentary debut during the India-South Africa Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup after bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, is the only Indian captain to have led the India women's team in two ODI World Cup finals.

"My predictions for semifinal spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand," said Mithali, speaking on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament.

South Africa, after defeating India in their third Super 12 game are leading Group 2 with five points, while India, after enjoying the pole position in the pool, slipped to fourth following the defeat in Perth.

India and Bangladesh are on four points each, but Rohit Sharma's boys, by virtue of a better net run rate (NRR) are ahead of third-placed Bangladesh. The two teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday with India the firm favourites. India will play their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are leading Group 1 with five points from three games and face England later today, while their last Super 12 game is against Ireland on November 4.

