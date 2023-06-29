MNS raise objection to India - Pakistan World Cup match scheduled in Gujarat

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande objected to a one-day cricket match scheduled between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad as part of the ICC Men’s World Cup tournament. “Those who attacked and killed our soldiers and laid honey traps for our officials...Should we play with such a nation?” asked Deshpande. The leader raked up the Pakistan-backed terror attacks, the burnt of which India had to bear in the recent past. “Remember that it has been Pakistan behind all the attacks (terror). Should we welcome such a nation? This isn’t about politics, but the nation,” said the MNS leader.

“When such matches take place, their people (Pakistani citizens) also come with their flags. Should we tolerate this? The discussion should be held throughout the nation,” he added. He said the entire nation must discuss the matter, adding that his questions were addressed to both those in the government and the opposition.However, the leader clarified that what he said were his emotions and the party’s stand would be shared by its chief Raj Thackeray. ICC recently announced the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup to be held in India. As expected, fans are looking forward to the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

