Modi Govt Launches 'Bharat Rice' at ₹29/ kg: What Is It And Where To Buy?

The Centre has launched 'Bharat Rice' which will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg. This will give relief to people who are facing the brunt of the price rise. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, during the launch, stated that the government is committed to ensuring that daily food items remain affordable for the common people. Goyal mentioned that retail intervention under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) was initiated when wholesale interventions were not benefiting a larger population. As part of this retail intervention, 'Bharat rice' will be retailed at ₹29 per kg under the 'Bharat brand' to provide relief to the middle class and the poor. Each kilogram of 'Bharat rice' will contain 5 percent broken rice.He emphasized the government's proactive approach in stabilizing the prices of commodities in the middle-class households' thalis (plates). Goyal flagged off 100 mobile vans that will sell 'Bharat rice' and distributed 5 kg packs to five beneficiaries.

In the first phase, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will provide 5 lakh tonnes of rice to cooperatives like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), and retail chain Kendriya Bhandar. These agencies will then pack the rice in 5 kg and 10 kg packs, retailing them under the 'Bharat' brand through outlets and e-commerce platforms. The government opted for retail sale of FCI rice after facing a lukewarm response for bulk sales through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). The success of 'Bharat atta' and 'Bharat chana' at affordable rates has encouraged the government to expect a positive response to 'Bharat rice' as well.Goyal, sharing his personal experience, mentioned using 'Bharat dal' and 'Bharat atta,' expressing satisfaction with their quality. Despite efforts to control rice prices through measures like export restrictions, the government is still grappling with rising retail prices.Ministers of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Ashwini Choubey, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, and Food Corporation of India (FCI) CMD Ashok K Meena were among those present at the event to launch 'Bharat rice.'

Where To Buy 'Bharat Rice'?



The Bharat Rice will be available for purchase from mobile vans and physical outlets of the three central co-operative agencies, to begin with, and it will also be available through other retail chains including e-commerce platforms very soon," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Can Consumers Buy 'Bharat Rice' Online?



As the government said that it will be available on e-commerce platforms, it is expected to be sold at all popular sites including Flipkart.