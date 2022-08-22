Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi for Asia Cup

Mohammad Hasnain has been called up to replace the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 against India. They had been hopeful of Shaheen being able to recover from his knee injury by then - he sustained it in July and had since been kept under wraps by the team management. He still stayed with the squad and even went on tours - he was part of the ODI squad in the victory over Netherlands - but did not play any of the three games.

The PCB medical team has advised the bowler four to six weeks of rest. The bowler is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022. Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is, bagging 17 wickets in the 20-over format.