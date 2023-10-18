World Cup 2023: Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of clash against Australia

The Pakistan team at the World Cup has been hit by a minor health issue with a few of their players afflicted by fever. Ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is believed to be among those affected. According to a statement from the Pakistan team management, some of the players who had been suffering from fever are now on the path to recovery, while others are still recuperating. "Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," a spokesman for the Babar Azam-led team said.

The names of those under the weather have not been disclosed but it is understood that the players who are unwell include Shaheen, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan. "There is no viral infection or disease. A few players had a fever and most have already recovered," the statement said without disclosing the names. Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after their seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day. The 'Garden City' has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team. Pakistan, who have a 2-1 record in the league stage of this World Cup, next face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20.



