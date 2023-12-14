Watch: David Warner's unbelievable scoop shot against Shaheen Afridi on day 1 of Perth test

David Warner marked the first day of the Test series against Pakistan in Perth by scoring his 26th Test century. Achieving this milestone in just 125 balls, Warner's century was celebrated with his trademark exuberance, showcasing his dominance over the Pakistani bowlers.

The left-handed opener, along with his partner Usman Khawaja, signalled their aggressive intent from the first over, accumulating 14 runs off Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. Warner's swift half-century, reached in just 41 balls, set the tone for a formidable partnership.

Facing an inexperienced pace attack from Pakistan with two debutants, Warner exploited the situation with his attacking play. Pakistan's fielding also showed signs of clumsiness in the early stages. The visitors had hoped for left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to make an impact with the new ball, but he struggled to find the right areas, disappointing fans.

In a surprising turn of events, Warner played an audacious and innovative shot in the first session. In the 22nd over, Shaheen delivered a length ball angling into the left-hander, and Warner executed a T20-style flap over long leg by getting his body inside the line. The shot astonished both fans and commentators, especially given the unconventional choice in the first session of a Test match.

This outstanding performance comes amid Warner's announcement of retiring from Test cricket after this series. Despite criticism, Warner's remarkable innings solidifies his place in the team for the upcoming Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on Boxing Day. The third and final Test, set to be Warner's farewell match, will take place at his home ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7.

Pakistan's playing XI for the Perth Test:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia's playing XI for the Perth Test:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood