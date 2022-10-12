Mohammad Shami likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup

Mohammad Shami has cleared his fitness test and is all set to be named Jasprit Bumrah replacement. However, Deepak Chahar is unlikely to make it to the T20 World Cup. He is still at the NCA and it is unlikely that he will be fit by October 15. BCCI has to submit the final squad to the ICC by this deadline. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj & Shardul Thakur will also travel with Shami to Australia as reserves in place of Chahar.

Shami, Siraj along with Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer will take the flight to Australia on October 13 and will link up with the squad in Brisbane. India will play Western Australia on October 13 in Perth but will move to Brisbane on October 14. Gabba will be India’s base where they play Australia and New Zealand in warm-up games before T20 World Cup.