Mohammed Shami's mother hospitalised on World Cup final day: What exactly happened?

The mother of India's star pacer Mohammed Shami, Anjum Ara, was rushed to a doctor after experiencing dizziness on the morning of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. The bowler's family was set to travel to Ahmedabad to witness the final showdown, had to alter their plans as Shami's mother's health suddenly deteriorated.

Shami’s mother was said to be feeling unwell because of anxiety for a few days and went to see the doctor for a routine check-up on the day of the World Cup final. However, doctors have reassured that there is no serious issue, and she will be discharged soon.

Reports indicate that only Shami's elder brother Haseeb and his family were able to attend the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Although Shami’s mother couldn’t attend the final, she sent her best wishes to her son, who had already taken this tournament by storm. In a video shared by ANI on social media (X), Shami’s mother said her son had made India proud with his stellar show in this tournament and hopes he helps his team bring the coveted trophy home.

#WATCH | Amroha, UP: Ahead of the ICC Cricket World final match, Cricketer Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara says, "He is making the country proud. May the almighty make him successful so that he can bring the World Cup home..." pic.twitter.com/p4PwhFfmkU — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

“He is making the country proud. May the almighty make him successful so that he can bring the World Cup home,” Anjum told ANI.

Throughout the 2023 World Cup, Shami exhibited exceptional performance, taking 23 wickets in six matches, despite being out of the first four league matches. His standout moment came in the semi-finals against New Zealand in Mumbai, where he recorded his best bowling performance for India in ODIs, taking 7 for 57 in 9.5 overs. This remarkable effort played a crucial role in India bowling out the Black Caps for 327 and securing a place in the tournament's grand final. However, despite their efforts, the Indian team fell short of winning the World Cup.