MS Dhoni becomes shareholder in Indian Garuda Drone Company

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the shareholder of the Indian drone company Garuda Aerospace.

Leaving cricket aside, Dhoni has stepped into his next career. After retirement, Dhoni has been involved in various industries such as clothing, liquor and agriculture. He is currently contracted to invest in drones as well. That too for agriculture.

Garuda Aerospace Company on Monday called it a proud association after Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a shareholder in drone start-up Garuda Aerospace. Dhoni has invested an undisclosed sum in Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace.

On the occasion of his association with Garuda, M S Dhoni said, "I'm happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer."

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, "I've always been an Ardent Admirer of MS Dhoni & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true," said Agnishwar.

"Mahi is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better," he further added.

Garuda Aerospace equipped with 300 drones & 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

